Daniel Dae Kim visits ‘The Envelope’ Podcast

We’re back with another episode: This week on the show I’m in conversation with Daniel Dae Kim. We discuss how an attack on his sister catalyzed his fight against AAPI hate crimes, his greatest fear when it came to his character on “Lost,” and why having a seat at the table as a producer is both “liberating” and “soul-crushing.” Plus, he takes us behind the scenes of his first series lead role, as an FBI agent on National Geographic’s “The Hot Zone: Anthrax.”

“When you’re in the room where it happens, it’s a privileged place to be, but you also are right in the crossfire of seeing where progress stops and seeing how far you have to go.” — Daniel Dae Kim

