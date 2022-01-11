Daniel Dae Kim visits ‘The Envelope’ Podcast
Hi there! I’m Yvonne Villarreal, TV writer for The Times and “The Envelope” podcast co-host.
We’re back with another episode: This week on the show I’m in conversation with Daniel Dae Kim. We discuss how an attack on his sister catalyzed his fight against AAPI hate crimes, his greatest fear when it came to his character on “Lost,” and why having a seat at the table as a producer is both “liberating” and “soul-crushing.” Plus, he takes us behind the scenes of his first series lead role, as an FBI agent on National Geographic’s “The Hot Zone: Anthrax.”
You can listen to the full conversation now wherever you get your podcasts or on latimes.com, where you can also read the full transcript.
“When you’re in the room where it happens, it’s a privileged place to be, but you also are right in the crossfire of seeing where progress stops and seeing how far you have to go.”
— Daniel Dae Kim
Follow us now wherever you get your podcasts to hear new episodes every Tuesday.
Happy listening!
Can't get enough about awards season?
For more, follow us on Twitter at @villarrealy and @IndieFocus, and for a deeper dive into the best new movies, get Mark’s weekly Indie Focus newsletter.
If you’re enjoying this newsletter, please consider subscribing to The Times.
Feedback? We’d love to hear from you. Email us at awards@latimes.com.
From the Oscars to the Emmys.
Get the Envelope newsletter for exclusive awards season coverage, behind-the-scenes stories from the Envelope podcast and columnist Glenn Whipp’s must-read analysis.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.