Hi there! I’m Yvonne Villarreal, TV writer for The Times and “The Envelope” podcast co-host.

It’s already been a couple of months, but I know I’m not the only person still thinking about “Succession’s” Season 3 finale. That’s why I invited Kieran Culkin, who plays Roman on the show, to break down some of the most talked-about moments, including that scene where the siblings unite and Gerri’s betrayal. His takes added a new layer to the show that I didn’t even know I was missing.

Plus, we talked about his upbringing as a child actor, why conjuring up his family’s past doesn’t actually help him in scenes and the Jeremy Strong New Yorker article.

“To me, the whole show has humor to it. Everything. And anything that is dark or sort of hurtful can’t be impactful without it being somewhat funny to me. Some of the hardest stuff to watch in the show is Tom and Shiv’s relationship, and I find myself laughing because it is kind of painful.” — “Succession” actor Kieran Culkin

