Mandy Moore’s advice for the ‘This Is Us’ finale: Keep your ‘creature comforts’ handy

Hi there! I’m Yvonne Villarreal, TV writer for The Times and “The Envelope” podcast co-host.

Mandy Moore is already feeling sentimental about saying goodbye to her “This Is Us” character, Rebecca Pearson, and honestly, same here. It’s hard to believe that the beloved series is coming to an end after six seasons, but I take solace in the fact that I got to talk it all out with Moore.

In last night’s emotional episode, we got a glimpse of what’s to come as Rebecca’s Alzheimer’s disease progresses, but Moore confirmed that fans of the show would “feel like it is a very fitting way to tell the end of that story.”

Advertisement

In our interview, Moore reflects on that Pearson family conversation, drops some hints about what’s to come, and leaves some parting words for Rebecca. Plus, you know I had to take it back to Mandy’s pop star days for just a bit.

To hear more, you can listen to the full conversation now wherever you get your podcasts or on latimes.com , where you can also read the full transcript.

“It was emotional knowing that the end is near in every way — for this woman, for our show, for us as friends and colleagues. So it was pretty easy and accessible to tap into the emotions of what Rebecca was dealing with.” — Mandy Moore on filming last night’s “This Is Us” episode

This episode marks the official end of our current season, but we will be back in a couple of weeks with a special Oscars episode of “The Envelope.” Make sure to follow us now wherever you get your podcasts to be the first to hear it and to stay up to date on our return.

Thanks, and happy listening!