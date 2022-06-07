Jessica Biel on rage and repression in ‘Candy’
For this week’s episode, I sat down with Jessica Biel to talk about “Candy,” her latest true-crime series. Biel is an executive producer on the series, and she stars as Candace Montgomery, a do-it-all mom who snaps and kills her lover’s wife with an ax.
It’s a gruesome case, and it all went down in 1980, but Jessica told me she can still relate to societal pressures that led to her character’s crime.
“I understand her rage. I understand how someone could be pushed to that point if they had their life sort of mapped out.”
— Jessica Biel on “Candy”
In this episode, Biel discusses why she’s drawn to playing antiheroes, how scrutiny of celebrities has changed since she was starring in “7th Heaven,” and the heated debates that she and Justin Timberlake — who makes a cameo in “Candy” — had about the murder mystery.
