Melanie Lynskey recalls the ‘shock’ of entering Hollywood and how she’s evolved
Hi there! I’m Yvonne Villarreal, TV writer for The Times and co-host of “The Envelope” podcast.
On this week’s episode, I had the pleasure of speaking to Melanie Lynskey, who has finally received a long-overdue Emmy nomination. Though she’s been a prolific actress and a fan favorite for decades, her standout role as Shauna in “Yellowjackets” is what has propelled her to a new kind of stardom, one she’s still getting used to.
“If I’m being completely honest, I’ve been very comfortable kind of being under the radar because there’s less of a fall...so it’s a bit scary to be exposed in a way that I haven’t been.”
— Melanie Lynskey
Melanie and I chatted about how this past year has helped her feel more empowered and less underestimated, how she arrived at a place of self-love after struggling with an eating disorder (propelled by negative comments from Hollywood), and why roles of women who take up a lot of space appeal to her.
Plus, listen on for a delightful story about a Nick Cave concert, the best Drew Barrymore impression we’ve ever heard, and a very special guest appearance.
Listen now wherever you get your podcasts or on the Los Angeles Times website, where you can also read the full transcript.
Thanks, and happy listening!
Can't get enough about awards season?
For more, follow us on Twitter at @villarrealy and @IndieFocus, and for a deeper dive into the best new movies, get Mark’s weekly Indie Focus newsletter.
If you’re enjoying this newsletter, please consider subscribing to The Times.
Feedback? We’d love to hear from you. Email us at awards@latimes.com.
From the Oscars to the Emmys.
Get the Envelope newsletter for exclusive awards season coverage, behind-the-scenes stories from the Envelope podcast and columnist Glenn Whipp’s must-read analysis.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.