Melanie Lynskey recalls the ‘shock’ of entering Hollywood and how she’s evolved

Hi there! I’m Yvonne Villarreal, TV writer for The Times and co-host of “The Envelope” podcast.

On this week’s episode, I had the pleasure of speaking to Melanie Lynskey, who has finally received a long-overdue Emmy nomination. Though she’s been a prolific actress and a fan favorite for decades, her standout role as Shauna in “Yellowjackets” is what has propelled her to a new kind of stardom, one she’s still getting used to.

“If I’m being completely honest, I’ve been very comfortable kind of being under the radar because there’s less of a fall...so it’s a bit scary to be exposed in a way that I haven’t been.” — Melanie Lynskey

Melanie and I chatted about how this past year has helped her feel more empowered and less underestimated, how she arrived at a place of self-love after struggling with an eating disorder (propelled by negative comments from Hollywood), and why roles of women who take up a lot of space appeal to her.

Plus, listen on for a delightful story about a Nick Cave concert, the best Drew Barrymore impression we’ve ever heard, and a very special guest appearance.

Listen now wherever you get your podcasts or on the Los Angeles Times website , where you can also read the full transcript.

Thanks, and happy listening!