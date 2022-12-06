Keke Palmer on ‘Nope’ and her big plans
Hi there! I’m Yvonne Villarreal, TV writer for The Times and “The Envelope” podcast co-host. “Nope” star Keke Palmer’s career is on fire lately, and in this week’s episode she joined me to talk about it.
At 29 years old, Palmer has already racked up two decades in show business. She’s an actor, singer, TV host and meme queen — and she has big plans for more. If her public persona is like Mickey Mouse, she says, then “I’m Walt Disney.”
In this episode of “The Envelope,” Palmer shares what it was like to work with Jordan Peele on his blockbuster sci-fi thriller, how she felt about being her family’s breadwinner during her childhood and how she navigates the exploitation baked into Hollywood.
Also, Whoopi Goldberg, if you’re reading: She wants to talk about “Sister Act 3.”
Whoopi, where do I sign on the dotted line? Because Whoopi, I’m ready.
— Keke Palmer
Listen now wherever you get your podcasts or on latimes.com, where you can also read the full transcript. We have a new YouTube channel, too!
Can't get enough about awards season?
For more, follow us on Twitter at @villarrealy and @IndieFocus, and for a deeper dive into the best new movies, get Mark’s weekly Indie Focus newsletter.
If you’re enjoying this newsletter, please consider subscribing to The Times.
Feedback? We’d love to hear from you. Email us at awards@latimes.com.
From the Oscars to the Emmys.
Get the Envelope newsletter for exclusive awards season coverage, behind-the-scenes stories from the Envelope podcast and columnist Glenn Whipp’s must-read analysis.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.