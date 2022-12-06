Keke Palmer on ‘Nope’ and her big plans

Hi there! I’m Yvonne Villarreal, TV writer for The Times and “The Envelope” podcast co-host. “Nope” star Keke Palmer’s career is on fire lately, and in this week’s episode she joined me to talk about it.

Keke Palmer. (Amy Lombard / For The Times)

At 29 years old, Palmer has already racked up two decades in show business. She’s an actor, singer, TV host and meme queen — and she has big plans for more. If her public persona is like Mickey Mouse, she says, then “I’m Walt Disney.”

In this episode of “The Envelope,” Palmer shares what it was like to work with Jordan Peele on his blockbuster sci-fi thriller, how she felt about being her family’s breadwinner during her childhood and how she navigates the exploitation baked into Hollywood.

Also, Whoopi Goldberg, if you’re reading: She wants to talk about “Sister Act 3.”

Whoopi, where do I sign on the dotted line? Because Whoopi, I’m ready. — Keke Palmer

Listen now wherever you get your podcasts or on latimes.com , where you can also read the full transcript.