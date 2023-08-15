An Emmy haul as tall as RuPaul

(Illustration by Michael Dunbabin / For the Times)

RuPaul is a favorite in the 2023 reality competition hosting Emmy category.

“Drag Race” doyen and Emmy record holder RuPaul is a favorite, again, in the 2023 reality competition hosting category. Here’s a look at his winning ways.

7

consecutive Emmys (2016-22) have been awarded to RuPaul for hosting “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” giving him a …

100%

... win percentage, from seven previous nominations.

12

RuPaul’s Emmy total includes awards for executive producing “Drag Race” and its after-show “Untucked.”

4

Before Emmy voters recognized RuPaul’s skill emceeing the ultimate survival challenge — Snatch Game — Jeff Probst held the record with four straight hosting Emmys (2008-11) for his bug-eating “Survivor.”

2021

With his 11th win, RuPaul became the most awarded Black artist in Emmy history, surpassing cinematographer Donald A. Morgan.

3

years (2020-22) when brilliant “Nailed It!” host (and veteran “Drag Race” guest judge) Nicole Byer might have won the reality hosting Emmy, were RuPaul not in the race. Byer has another shot as a 2023 nominee for “Nailed It!”

10+

Byer ranks among a who’s who of reality TV hosts — including Tom Bergeron, Padma Lakshmi, Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn and Ryan Seacrest — who have lost to RuPaul.

2

With a 2022 Tony for producing the musical “A Strange Loop,” RuPaul just needs a “GO” for an EGOT — very doable, since he broke out as a singer (“Supermodel”) and is due for an acting career renaissance like those of his “But I’m a Cheerleader” co-stars Natasha Lyonne and Melanie Lynskey.