Nate Bargatze will host this year’s Emmy Awards

Celebrated stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze will host the 77th Emmy Awards this fall.

Bargatze, known for his deadpan delivery and clean humor, had the highest-grossing comedy tour of 2024, per Billboard. His first time hosting “Saturday Night Live” in 2023 was so successful that he returned to host the following year and made an appearance during its recent 50th anniversary special.

“Nate is one of the hottest comics in the business with a remarkable and hilarious brand of comedy that deeply resonates with multi-generational audiences around the globe,” Television Academy chair Cris Abrego said Wednesday in a press release. “We are thrilled to be able to leverage his one-of-a-kind perspective to entertain TV fans watching this year’s Emmy telecast.”

The 77th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles at 5 p.m. PT on Sept. 14.