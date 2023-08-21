How those opening frames create imaginative worlds to draw viewers into a series

Company: Plains of Yonder

Creative directors: Katrina Crawford, Mark Bashore

“Tolkien’s world is so rich you have people who know it well and others who are going to be watching for the first time. That was a beautiful puzzle to be presented with, so we had to show these big themes in a way that also feels epic,” says Plains of Yonder creative director Katrina Crawford, who worked alongside Mark Bashore. Both are double nominees for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” and “The White Lotus.”

In designing Prime Video’s “The Rings of Power,” ideas of creation, magic, time and space were woven into the imagery. “Tolkien wrote a creation myth, and his creation myth has to do with sound. That led to us using cymatics,” notes Crawford. “The phenomenon feels completely magical when you watch it and do it practically.” The science is the connection between sound and vibration. Consider it like the scene in “Jurassic Park” where the cup of water starts to shake and we see ripples in the liquid as T. rex gets closer.

Instead of water, the team used sand to form cymatic patterns on different metal plates. Two practical rigs were built from scratch: one to produce the specific iconography layered in the titles, the other to push boundaries. A kaleidoscope of rings, trees and shapes traverse a black plain, hinting at an ancient and timeless world. Each shot gives a sense of time and space. Visuals combined practical and CG elements for its finish. “We composited the flawed live-action material on top of the CG,” Bashore says. “Cymatics is quick and wild and not as graceful as what a computer would make. Our goal was to make it feel like you don’t know how it’s made or what you’re looking at.”

Advertisement

Favorite title design: Crawford — “Gilligan’s Island”; Bashore — “Hawaii Five-0”