The biggest snubs and surprises of the 2023 Emmy nominations

Emmy nominations arrived Wednesday morning, and with 2,428 performers vying for voters’ attention, the free-for-all to earn a place at the table sometimes gave off the same desperate vibes as that “Succession” finale board vote on the GoJo merger.

Was anyone promised a nomination when they were 7 years old at the Candy Kitchen in Bridgehampton, N.Y.? We can’t say for sure, but maybe a nominee will come clean before the awards are handed out on Sept. 18 — provided labor unrest doesn’t postpone or outright cancel the show.

Even with the usual deluge of submissions, the nominations managed to deliver a fair number of surprises, pleasant and otherwise. And there were omissions, which, for the sake of alliteration and search engine optimization, we’ll call “snubs,” though, again, with this kind of volume, it’s not like voters were actively shunning anyone. (Really, if anyone connected with this superlative season of “Succession” wasn’t nominated, we’d consider that not a snub but a complete farce.)

SNUB: “Shrinking” (comedy series)

Voters had room enough in their hearts for only one Bill Lawrence comedy, returning “Ted Lasso” to the fold but ignoring newcomer “Shrinking,” which, like “Ted Lasso,” earnestly examines its characters’ feelings and failings to a degree that can be entertaining — or exhausting. Perhaps voters were just conflicted about seeing Harrison Ford sing along with a Sugar Ray song and thought, “Let the man age gracefully.” — G.W.

SURPRISE: “Ted Lasso” (comedy series)

It’s 2023. Lockdown is over, and so are the best days of “Ted Lasso.” The third and final season of this soccer comedy from Apple TV+ was hands down the show’s most uneven run to date. Why was the disappointing ending of a beloved series voted in, especially given how many strong contenders there are in the comedy category this year? It coasted in on fumes left over from 2020 and ’21, when the gentle sports sitcom offered a COVID-ravaged nation warm vibes, freshly baked cookies and inspirational messages. But those days are gone, and so too is the charm of Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis. “Abbott Elementary” delivers feel-good humor with sharper writing, and then there’s the brilliance of “Barry,” “The Bear” and “Poker Face.” No one wants to kick America’s favorite teddy bear, but it shouldn’t have been voted in. — L.A.

SNUB: Helen Mirren, “1923” (lead actress, drama)

Emmy voters have roundly ignored “Yellowstone” over the years, but you would have thought Mirren could manage to break through for her portrayal of the stalwart, shotgun-blasting Dutton family matriarch in the series prequel “1923.” Not that she’ll probably give it a thought. She is still Dame Helen Mirren and already owns four Emmys, an Oscar and a Tony. Plus, she has the power to shoo away a bear from her home by calling it “naughty.” The cub paid her heed, even if voters didn’t. — G.W.

SURPRISE: Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso” (supporting actress, comedy)

Is it really a surprise that Temple, nominated for the first two seasons of “Ted Lasso,” earned another nod for the show’s final season? Kind of. The series’ writers inflicted all manner of hardships upon her character: Keeley was dumped by a man and a woman, lost her business (albeit for about a minute) and dealt with the fallout over the release of a sex tape — and each one of these subplots amounted to the least interesting (and convincing) storyline of its their respective episodes. It wasn’t Temple’s fault. She remained winning, even if it seemed like the show had nothing but bad ideas about what to do with her character. — G.W.

Bel Powley as Miep Gies in “A Small Light.” (Dusan Martincek/National Geographic for Disney)

SNUB: “A Small Light” (limited/anthology series)

I realize that we can’t get enough limited series about serial killers, psychos and women who chop up their neighbors with an ax, but you’d think that, amid all the tawdry madness, voters might have found a spot for “A Small Light,” a moving portrait of resistance and heroism. Seeing the story of Anne Frank and her family through the lens of those who helped them — particularly Miep Gies and her husband, Jan — provided a new perspective on familiar history, as well as an inspiring lesson on how ordinary people can do extraordinary things. — G.W.

SNUB: “Bad Sisters” (drama series)

“Bad Sisters” is more of a dark comedy than a drama, but that’s hardly a reason to overlook Sharon Horgan’s wickedly funny revenge thriller: This series about the Garvey sisters and their colorful quest to protect one of the clan from an abusive husband should have been a no-brainer. Horgan, Eve Hewson, Sarah Greene and Claes Bang are among the talents who make this series soar. (And at least Horgan scored a lead actress nod.) The show brilliantly explores concepts of loyalty among family and the collective repercussions of trauma in a fast-paced narrative with twisting subplots. And while this tale of abuse and murder should be super-heavy given the subject matter, it’s biting and hilarious thanks to sharp writing, impassioned performances and colorful storytelling. There’s nothing bad about “Bad Sisters,” so explain yourself, TV Academy. — L.A.

SNUB: “Poker Face” (comedy series)

Really? Really?! How on God’s green earth did you miss this one, TV Academy? This case-of-the-week murder-mystery series starring Natasha Lyonne was a breath of fresh air when it arrived on Peacock in January, despite the plumes of smoke emanating from the cigarette of its central character, Charlie Cale. Created by Rian Johnson (“Knives Out,” “Glass Onion”), the series takes its cues from “Columbo” and features new guest stars with each episode. Lyonne, nominated for lead actress in the role, plays the hard-nosed sleuth Cale, who has an innate talent for sniffing out lies. The academy’s egregious oversight may not be dishonest, exactly, but we call BS. — L.A.

SNUB: Domhnall Gleeson, “The Patient” (supporting actor, limited series/TV movie)

Domhnall Gleeson deserved a nomination for his excellent portrayal of a foodie/serial killer in “The Patient,” but unfortunately there’s more than one serial killer-themed contender in the limited-series category, and “Black Bird” has amassed a lot of attention thanks to a chilling performance by Paul Walter Hauser. Gleeson’s haunting portrayal of a young man with a burning compulsion to kill should have slayed on the nomination ballot. The voters missed on this one. — L.A.