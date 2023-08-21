These TV women aren’t on the verge. They’ve gone over the edge

“Daisy Jones & the Six” (Prime Video)

Talent: Daisy Jones can sing, she can write songs and she can critique her fellow musicians with withering accuracy.

Issues: Narcissism, impulse control

Root cause: Cold mother. Daisy’s mother belittled her as a child, telling her that no one wants to hear her voice. Years later, Mom tells her now-successful rock star daughter that she’s “hard to love in real life.” Executive producer Lauren Levy Neustadter says, “I think the most relatable of Daisy’s insecurities is her tendency to experience self-doubt. Riley’s performance showcases a beautiful range of emotions around fears of inadequacy: She’s defensive, then vulnerable, then determined.”

Triggering event: Daisy sleeps with a musician who steals her lyrics for his hit single without so much as a thank-you — or royalty check.

Acting out: Daisy interrupts her bandmates mid-sentence, rewrites a song by the Six leader Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) without his knowledge, strolls onstage ahead of her planned entrance after gulping whiskey and flies to Greece to marry an Irish playboy while the band’s first single hits No. 1 on the charts.

Advertisement

Rock bottom: Daisy nearly dies from a drug overdose

Dressed for dysfunction: Cowboy boots, blue jeans and hippie blouses inspired by the Laurel Canyon scene and Linda Ronstadt give way to Stevie Nicks-style scarves and capes. The breezy outfits camouflage Daisy’s angst-ridden interior life.

Telling line: “I’m not interested in being somebody’s muse … I’m not the muse. I’m the somebody.”