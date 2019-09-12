‘Harry Potter’ writer J.K. Rowling makes a huge gift for MS research

“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling has made a substantial donation for research into the treatment of multiple sclerosis at a center named after her late mother, Anne Rowling.

The $18.8-million (15.3-million pound) donation announced Thursday will be used for new facilities at a research center based at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland. The author’s mother suffered from the disease and died at the age of 45.

The new gift follows a $15.4-million donation Rowling made in 2010 that started the Anne Rowling Regenerative Neurology Clinic at the university.

Rowling said she is encouraged by advances being made and proud that the clinic is not only doing important research but also has provided “practical, on the ground support and care for people with MS.”

Multiple sclerosis is a disease of the central nervous system that can cause varying degrees of disability depending on the disease course. Its cause is unknown.

The “Harry Potter” books have been a global sensation, and Rowling’s net worth has been estimated at $1 billion.