This fall, we need books more than ever. Meet the authors making sense of a wild 2020

If aliens were to land in the U.S. tomorrow, an event that would surprise no one in 2020, they might be forgiven for concluding that the entire book industry centers on Donald Trump. There are, to be sure, far too many books on Trump. But underlying much of the fall crop are shifts that go beyond the personality quirks of the man in the White House. The struggle for racial justice; the rise of authoritarianism; the precarity of citizenship; airborne toxic events; growing economic inequality; ongoing climate destruction; the battle over which ideas are beyond the pale.

Looked at one way, it’s an unbearable litany of emergencies. But it’s also a challenge to all of us, a shoulder-shaking command: “Make sense of this!”

No other medium has yet been invented that answers this challenge better than books. In this too-eventful season, we’re exceedingly lucky to have them.

The authors gathered here have dedicated their lives not only to the art of narrative but also to the hard work of making sense. In a series of conversations, Margaret Atwood, Claudia Rankine and others discuss the world and their place in it — and yes, Carlos Lozada gleans unexpected wisdom from 150 books on Trump. Critics assess the legacy of the Reagan years, Marilynne Robinson’s novel “Jack” and the ultimate doomer Boomer, Don DeLillo.

We also meet a publisher on a lucrative crusade against cancel culture, and Pico Iyer obliterates clichés about Los Angeles through the corrective lens of The Times Festival of Books, which next week launches its first-ever virtual gathering in its 25th year. What a time to meet authors, whether online or on the page. What a time to join the collective project of trying to make sense of it all.