The 7 best crime-series novels of fall 2020
Fall Cime Roundup
It’s been a killer season for stand-alone crime fiction. (See our roundup for more.) But for readers keen to revisit old friends, the following are solid additions to long-running series:
All the Devils Are Here
Louise Penny
(16th in the Gamache series)
Minotaur: 439 pages, $29
The Darkest Evening
Ann Cleeves
(9th in the Vera Stanhope series)
Minotaur: 373 pages, $28
Next to Last Stand
Craig Johnson
(15th in the Longmire series)
Viking: 336 pages, $28
Still Life
Val McDermid
(6th in the Karen Pirie series)
Atlantic Monthly: 436 pages, $26
The Law of Innocence
Michael Connelly
(6th Mickey Haller book; Nov. 11)
Little, Brown: 432 pages, $29
Eddie’s Boy
Thomas Perry
(4th in the Butcher’s Boy series; Dec. 1)
Mysterious Press: 274 pages, $26
The Art of Violence
S.J. Rozan
(13th in the Lydia Chin/Bill Smith series; Dec. 1)
Pegasus Crime: 352 pages, $16
Woods is a book critic, editor of anthologies and author of the Detective Charlotte Justice procedurals.
