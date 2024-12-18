The week’s bestselling books, Dec. 22

Hardcover fiction

1. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

2. Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan (Grove Press: $20) During the 1985 Christmas season, a coal merchant in an Irish village makes a troubling discovery.

3. Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $29) Two grieving brothers come to terms with their history and the people they love.

4. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life in this irreverent and tender novel.

5. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $30) Two worlds collide when a teenager vanishes from her Adirondacks summer camp.

6. Wind and Truth by Brandon Sanderson (Tor Books: $40) The fifth book in the bestselling epic fantasy series Stormlight Archive.

7. Tell Me Everything by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $30) A return to the town of Crosby, Maine, and its colorful cast of characters.

8. The Grey Wolf by Louise Penny (Minotaur: $30) The 19th mystery in the Armand Gamache series.

9. Creation Lake by Rachel Kushner (Scribner: $30) A seductive and cunning American woman infiltrates an anarchist collective in France.

10. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Knopf: $28) An orphaned son of Iranian immigrants embarks on a search for a family secret.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Serviceberry by Robin Wall Kimmerer, John Burgoyne (Illus.) (Scribner: $20) The “Braiding Sweetgrass” author on gratitude, reciprocity and community, and the lessons to take from the natural world.

2. Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Garten (Crown: $34) The Barefoot Contessa shares the story of her rise in the food world.

3. The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World: $30) The National Book Award winner travels to three sites of conflict to explore how the stories we tell, and the ones we don’t, shape our realities.

4. The Wide Wide Sea by Hampton Sides (Doubleday: $35) An epic account of Capt. James Cook’s final voyage.

5. Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown & Co.: $32) The bestselling author reframes the lessons of his first book 25 years later.

6. Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari (Random House: $35) How the flow of information has shaped our world.

7. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.

8. Freedom by Angela Merkel (St. Martin’s Press: $40) The former chancellor of Germany gives a behind-the-scenes look at international politics.

9. What I Ate in One Year by Stanley Tucci (Gallery Books: $35) A memoir chronicling a year’s worth of meals from the actor.

10. How to Know a Person by David Brooks (Random House: $30) On the power of seeing and being seen.

Paperback fiction

1. Orbital by Samantha Harvey (Grove Press: $17)

2. Wicked by Gregory Maguire (William Morrow Paperbacks: $20)

3. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage: $19)

4. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial: $22)

5. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $18)

6. The Vegetarian by Han Kang (Hogarth: $17)

7. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)

8. Devotions by Mary Oliver (Penguin: $20)

9. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Crown: $17)

10. Annihilation by Jeff VanderMeer (Picador: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $35)

2. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

3. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

4. All the Beauty in the World by Patrick Bringley (Simon & Schuster: $19)

5. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey (Crown: $20)

6. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $20)

7. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)

8. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

9. Why Fish Don’t Exist by Lulu Miller (Simon & Schuster: $18)

10. World Travel by Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever (Ecco: $22)

