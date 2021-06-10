Huma Abedin, aide to Hillary Clinton and ex-wife to Anthony Weiner, is writing a memoir

You may know Huma Abedin as Hillary Clinton’s longtime close aide and a top advisor of her 2016 presidential campaign. You almost definitely know her as the ex-wife of Anthony Weiner, former congressman and currently registered sex offender, whose habit of sexting with minors may have indirectly sunk said presidential campaign.

Abedin would like to reintroduce herself, in her own words. Scribner, a division of the publisher Simon & Schuster, announced today that her memoir, “Both/And: A Life in Many Words,” will be published Nov. 2.

In a statement from Scribner, Abedin explained her motivation to write the book.

“For most of my life, I was viewed through the lens of others, a refraction of someone else’s pronoun,” she said in the statement. “‘They’ as in the parents who raised me; ‘she’ as in the woman I worked for; and ‘he’ as in the man I married. Writing this book gave me the opportunity to reflect on my own life — from the nurturing family I was privileged to be born into, to working for one of the most compelling leaders of our time. This journey has led me through exhilarating milestones and devastating setbacks. I have walked both with great pride and in overwhelming shame. It is a life I am — more than anything — enormously grateful for and a story I look forward to sharing.”

Scribner promised an in-depth coming-of-age story, from Abedin’s upbringing as a Muslim American daughter of Indian and Pakistani scholars to her longtime work for Clinton in every office — first lady, senator, secretary of State and presidential candidate — as well as “a candid and moving reckoning of Ms. Abedin’s marriage to former Congressman Anthony Weiner.”

Abedin’s history with Clinton goes back to a college internship with the office of the first lady in 1996. She was an aide to Clinton during her 2000 run for U.S. Senate and became deputy chief of staff during Clinton’s time as secretary of State under the the Obama administration. Depite a highly successful career in politics, there were many public hurdles in her married life.

In 2011, Weiner resigned from Congress after a sexually explicit photo he sent to a woman was publicly shared on Twitter. He ran for mayor of New York City anyway, only to be caught doing the same thing again. Weiner pleaded guilty to showing a minor sexual images in 2017 and received a 21-day prison sentence and a $10,000 fine.

For years, Abedin publicly stood by Weiner’s side — until Aug. 29, 2016, when she shared her intent to divorce him and file for sole custody of their son. That Oct. 28, then-FBI Director James Comey announced that a search of Weiner’s laptop might yield new evidence in an investigation into Clinton’s private email server; on Nov. 6 he announced that no new evidence had been found. Donald Trump won the election two days later.

The memoir will be published by Scribner and Simon & Schuster Inc.’s international companies in the U.K., Australia, Canada and India and as an audiobook by Simon & Schuster Audio.