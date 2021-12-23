Advertisement
Share
Books

Full coverage: Eve Babitz, vivid chronicler of Los Angeles

Share
1

Eve Babitz, the author known for her hedonistic chronicles of Los Angeles drawn largely from her own life, died last Friday at 78. Her writing and exploits took her through the worlds of L.A. literature, art, film and music, milieus she described indelibly and influenced deeply.

Eve Babitz on Sunset Blvd. in Los Angeles, circa Jan. 1, 1980.

Obituaries

Author Eve Babitz, who captured and embodied the culture of Los Angeles, dies at 78

Eve Babitz, who chronicled life in Los Angeles with a hedonistic zeal drawing from lived experience, found her truest literary fame late in life.

Eve Babitz is an American artist and author photographed April 4, 1997 in Hollywood, Los Angeles,

Books

Appreciation: For all her hedonistic L.A. delight, Eve Babitz mattered because she was so serious

Eve Babitz, the L.A. author and reveler who died last week at 78, captured the erotic joy of the city, but always kept an eye on the ravages of time.
TK

Entertainment & Arts

The way Eve Babitz wrote about art in Los Angeles was art in itself

In a city that gets conflated with fantasy, the late writer’s work gave permission to honor the details of everyday aesthetic experience.

Eve Babitz

Entertainment & Arts

All about Eve Babitz: Artists Ed and Paul Ruscha on the late L.A. icon

“She was just a woman of few words, but they were always words that counted.”

Advertisement

2

From the archives

Eve Babitz is an American artist and author photographed April 4, 1997 in Hollywood, Los Angeles,

California

From the Archives: Reclusive writer Eve Babitz is suddenly the toast of L.A.

This story was originally published in October 2019. Iconic Los Angeles writer Eve Babitz died Friday at 78.

Books

Eve Babitz chronicled L.A.’s hedonist heyday and enjoyed the party

Writer Brian Moore once said that despite its criticisms, Los Angeles is never provincial: “People in Southern California never look anywhere else in the world for instructions about what to think or how to behave.”

Eve Babitz on Sunset Blvd. in Los Angeles, circa Jan. 1, 1980.

Books

‘Sex and Rage’ have always been the territory of the It Girl

People love an artist’s muse. The glamour of the position is naturally implied.

A Slice of Hollywood : BLACK SWANS, <i> By Eve Babitz (Alfred A. Knopf: $22; 256 pp.)</i>

Eve Babitz is a little like Madame de Sevigne, that inveterate letter-writer of Louis XIV’s time, transposed to the Chateau Marmont in the late 20th-Century--lunching, chatting, dressing, loving and crying in Hollywood, that latter-day Versailles.

Share
BooksEntertainment & Arts