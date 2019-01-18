Eve Babitz chronicled L.A.’s hedonist heyday and enjoyed the party

Writer Brian Moore once said that despite its criticisms, Los Angeles is never provincial: “People in Southern California never look anywhere else in the world for instructions about what to think or how to behave.” And if there was ever a writer who reflected this regionally unashamed appreciation of her native county’s bountifully iconoclastic splendor it would have to be Eve Babitz, author of many funny stories and essays about living life fast and loose along Sunset Boulevard, including the now-classic “Slow Days, Fast Company” — an efflorescent, electric-blue memoir of her youthful days doing drugs, bedding men and perusing Hollywood high society in the late 1960s and early ’70s. As she recalls, “I was too stupid to know I was in the wrong place. Joan [Didion] knew, but I didn’t. … I never had to find out because I was too drunk and stoned.” The joke may have been on Didion, since while Didion’s characters are often growing enervated pool-side by the blank, dull, amoral meretriciousness of L.A. life, Babitz was out there night after night having an amoral good time of it. It was almost as if she couldn’t live her life any other way.