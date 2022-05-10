Advertisement
Share
Books

Long-rumored memoir from U2’s Bono finally gets November release date

A man wearing purple-hued sunglasses and dark shirt and blazer speaks into a dual microphone
U2 singer Bono speaks to the media after a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris in 2017.
(Michel Euler / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share
NEW YORK — 

The long-rumored memoir by Bono, U2’s frontman, is coming out Nov. 1.

Alfred A. Knopf announced Tuesday that the book, first agreed upon in 2015 but not officially disclosed at the time, will be called “Surrender.” Reports that Bono had a book deal date back to at least 2019.

Bono (C) (Paul David Hewson), activist and front man of the Irish rock band U2 (C) and and guitarist David Howell Evans aka 'The Edge' (R) greets people as they inspect the damage to a residential area in the Ukrainian town of Irpin, near Kyiv on May 8, 2022. (Photo by Sergei CHUZAVKOV / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI CHUZAVKOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Entertainment & Arts

Bono performs surprise concert in Kyiv bomb shelter: ‘You are fighting for all of us’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky invited U2 frontman Bono and the Edge to perform a mini-concert in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

“When I started to write this book, I was hoping to draw in detail what I’d previously only sketched in songs,” the 62-year-old Irish singer and activist, born Paul David Hewson, said in a statement.

“The people, places, and possibilities in my life. ‘Surrender’ is a word freighted with meaning for me. Growing up in Ireland in the seventies with my fists up (musically speaking), it was not a natural concept. A word I only circled until I gathered my thoughts for the book. I am still grappling with this most humbling of commands,” he continued.

“In the band, in my marriage, in my faith, in my life as an activist. Surrender is the story of one pilgrim’s lack of progress ... With a fair amount of fun along the way.”

Advertisement

The book’s subtitle is “40 Songs, One Story,” a reference to the structure of “Surrender”: 40 chapters, each named for a U2 song. The band’s many hits include “With or Without You,” “Sunday Bloody Sunday” and “Where the Streets Have No Name.”

BooksMusic

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement