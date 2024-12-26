Bad Bunny teases 2025 album ‘Debí Tirar Más Fotos’ debuting in January

The Grammy-winning singer’s publicist confirms to The Times that Bad Bunny’s sixth studio album “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” debuts Jan. 5 and includes 17 tracks.
Bad Bunny revealed one final gift this year: his forthcoming album, “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” debuting Jan. 5, 2025. This will mark his sixth studio album, two years following the release of the trap-heavy “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana.”
The 30-year-old singer teased the LP on his Instagram, uploading a clip featuring renowned Puerto Rican film director Jacobo Morales. The poet-writer ponders life with his critter friend “Concho,” fatefully regretting not taking more photographs that could have jogged his memories now in old age — thoughtfully weaving in the album name, “Debi Tirar Mas Fotos.” As the video frame expands to include a box of photographs and his tiny pal, Morales advises that while one is alive, they must live and love as much as they can.
Concho replies, “That’s why I love you a lot.”
News of the album also includes a late Christmas gift from Bad Bunny with the release of “Pitorro de Coco,” a nostalgia-riddled song fused with Caribbean beats that trigger holiday blues and a yearning for love lost. The song was produced by Mag, Tainy, and La Paciencia and penned by the three-time Grammy winner himself.
Public speculation about a new album began to circulate on Christmas day when Bad Bunny posted 17 separate lines with the word “Bomba” on the platform X, hinting at a 17-track lineup that has now been confirmed in a press release statement.
One of those tracks will include “El Clúb,” a synth beat that slowly builds into a catchy dance hook, with an emo twist that bemoans ruminating thoughts about an ex-lover and what they might be up to. Released earlier this month, the eclectic song debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Latin Song chart, his 77th hit to grace the list.
The holiday magic does not stop there. A new “Happy Gilmore 2” trailer was unveiled Dec. 25, revealing that the trap-reggaeton star will be a golf caddy to Happy Gilmore, played by Adam Sandler. The singer uploaded a photo of the two earlier this month.
“Debí Tirar Más Fotos” is available to pre-save and pre-add on all major music streaming platforms.
