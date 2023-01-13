‘Spare’ no details: Full coverage of Prince Harry’s book, Netflix series with Meghan Markle and more

Say what you will about Prince Harry’s memoir, “Spare”: it is what critics like to call a rich text.

With some help from ghostwriter J.R. Moehringer, the Duke of Sussex and Montecito has made his own news, unloaded a lifetime’s worth of trauma, orchestrated a brilliant finale of his Netflix limited series “Harry & Meghan” and prompted many, many questions. (Should Charles try therapy? How much is left to tell? What exactly is a todger? How does Ginger Spice fit in?)

The Times is here to help you contextualize Random House’s bestselling memoir in history, from Page 1 to the ongoing (never-ending?) aftermath, as well as how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared their story.