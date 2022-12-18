Elizabeth Hurley denies rumor she took Prince Harry’s virginity: ‘Absolutely not’

Elizabeth Hurley is setting the record straight about her sexual history — or lack thereof — with Prince Harry.

In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the British actor and model shut down a rumor that she took the Duke of Sussex’s virginity when he was a teenager. The rumor stems from Harry’s forthcoming memoir, “Spare,” in which he reportedly mentions losing his “virginity to a beautiful older woman in the countryside” — to quote the Sunday Times.

Some have speculated that the unnamed “beautiful older woman” might be Hurley. (According to Insider, Hurley previously lived in Gloucestershire, where multiple members of the royal family own property.)

“Not me. Not guilty. Ha!” Hurley told the Sunday Times.

When pressed further, the “Austin Powers” star doubled down: “No. Not me. Absolutely not.”

The Hurley interview comes less than a month before Harry’s memoir is set to be released. In late October, Penguin Random House announced that “Spare” is due Jan. 10. The book is billed by the publishing giant as a tell-all rife with “raw, unflinching honesty,” as well as ”insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

Harry also recently opened up about his personal life and romance with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in the buzzy Netflix documentary series “Harry & Meghan.” The six-episode series — which began streaming this month — explores the royal couple’s decision to step back from their duties as senior members of the royal family, their mental health struggles, the media frenzy surrounding their marriage, Meghan’s miscarriage, Harry’s fraught relationship with his family and other defining moments along their journey.

Representatives for Harry did not immediately respond Sunday to the Los Angeles Times’ request for comment.

Times library director Cary Schneider contributed to this report.