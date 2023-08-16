Watch Christian Cooper discuss ‘Better Living Through Birding’ at L.A. Times Book Club

Christian Cooper, who gained fame as the Central Park Birder after a racially charged run-in with a dog walker, joins the L.A. Times Book Club Aug. 16 to discuss his memoir, “Better Living Through Birding: Notes From a Black Man in the Natural World.”

You can watch Cooper in a livestreamed conversation with Times writer Carla Hall starting at 6 p.m. Pacific on YouTube, Facebook or at @latimes on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Sign up in advance on Eventbrite for direct watch links.

Book cover for “Better Living Through Birding” by Christian Cooper. (Random House)

In a 69-second video that went viral, Cooper recorded his encounter with a white woman named Amy Cooper (no relation), as she refused to put her dog on a leash and then called 911 to report “an African American man threatening my life.”

The 2020 video took on added significance as another recording surfaced, made that same day in Minneapolis. This one was nine minutes long, showing a police officer using his knee to crush the life out of a Black man named George Floyd. As Floyd’s death triggered a summer of protest, Cooper’s video continued to have its own impact, sparking discussion about racial bias and white privilege.

Cooper decided to embrace his unexpected fame. “I realized there was an opportunity here to keep doing the things I’d always been doing, but doing them on a bigger stage, a bigger platform, and reach more people,” Cooper said in an interview with the Times.

Advertisement

“Better Living Through Birding” tells the story of his life up to and since that fateful day in Central Park, interspersed with practical birding tips and mini-essays on the pleasures of birding.

Cooper also hosts a National Geographic series, “Extraordinary Birder With Christian Cooper,” which debuted in June after a year of production in locations such as Southern California, Hawaii and Puerto Rico. The six-episode season is available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

Birder Christian Cooper observes distant shorebird activity at the Sonny Bono Salton Sea National Wildlife Refuge in California. (Jon Kroll / National Geographic)

“Better Living Through Birding” is the August selection of the L.A. Times Book Club, which brings Southern California together every month to a common read and hosts community conversations with world-class authors and newsmakers.

In September, the book club is reading bestselling author Walter Isaacson’s biography “Elon Musk.” Get tickets for the Oct. 1 event.

On Oct. 11, former Washington Post editor Martin Baron joins book club readers to discuss “Collision of Power: Trump, Bezos, and The Washington Post.”

Advertisement