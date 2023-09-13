Advertisement
Books

Walter Isaacson’s ‘Elon Musk’: Full coverage of the news-making biography

A man makes a funny face and gestures with his thumbs outward
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk on the red carpet for the 2020 Axel Springer media awards in Berlin.
(Britta Pedersen / Associated Press)
By Los Angles Times staff writers
Share

The rollout of Walter Isaacson’s “Elon Musk,” a biography of the world’s richest man — whose six companies dominate rockets, electric cars, social media and more and whose fits of ego are equally outsize — was as ambitious and noisy as the subject himself. Here’s how The Times covered Isaacson’s hefty inside account. Also, watch this space for more on the Times’ Oct. 1 Book Club, where Isaacson will speak with Times columnist Anita Chabria in his only Los Angeles appearance.

Read more
Advertisement