Walter Isaacson’s ‘Elon Musk’: Full coverage of the news-making biography

The rollout of Walter Isaacson’s “Elon Musk,” a biography of the world’s richest man — whose six companies dominate rockets, electric cars, social media and more and whose fits of ego are equally outsize — was as ambitious and noisy as the subject himself. Here’s how The Times covered Isaacson’s hefty inside account. Also, watch this space for more on the Times’ Oct. 1 Book Club, where Isaacson will speak with Times columnist Anita Chabria in his only Los Angeles appearance.