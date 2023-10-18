Britney Spears is releasing her memoir. Here’s what you need to know

Britney Spears is free ... to tell us everything she wants about her life in her new book. The pop princess’ memoir, “The Woman in Me,” hits bookshelves Oct. 24 but the headlines have been coming fast and furious since the announcement of her $15-million book deal in February 2022.

The Simon & Schuster deal — made after years of tabloid fodder, dueling TV documentaries and her younger sister’s bombshell tell-all — came together mere months after the termination of the pop star’s 13-year conservatorship in November 2021.

These stories track the biggest revelations and takeaways from Spears’ tumultuous post-guardianship journey.