Britney Spears is definitely writing her memoir: ‘Sorry if I’ve offended anyone’

Britney Spears confirmed Monday that she is writing a book about her past in a lengthy Instagram post that has since been deleted.

According to transcripts from the Hollywood Reporter, the pop musician described the writing process as “hard,” “healing” and “therapeutic.” Her announcement comes more than a month after Page Six reported that she had signed a $15-million book deal with publisher Simon & Schuster.

“I’m writing a book at the moment and ... it’s actually healing and therapeutic… it’s also hard bringing up past events in my life… I’ve never been able to express openly,” Spears wrote on Instagram.

“I can only imagine that I do sound childish but I was extremely young with those events took place … and addressing it now … I’m sure it seems irrelevant to most and I’m completely aware of that !!!”

The “Circus” singer also took aim at her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, the actor and singer who published her own memoir, “Things I Should Have Said,” in January. While promoting the title, the “Zoey 101" and “Sweet Magnolias” star spoke publicly about her sister’s conservatorship, which ended last year.

In a January interview with ABC News, Jamie Lynn Spears said she was happy when the conservatorship dissolved and claimed she was involved in the legal arrangement only when her sister wanted her to be. Upon its release, Britney Spears accused Jamie Lynn of penning and selling her memoir “at my expense.”

More than a decade ago, the matriarch of the Spears family, Lynne, also co-wrote a memoir about her daughters with Lorilee Craker titled “Through the Storm: A Real Story of Fame and Family in a Tabloid World.”

In Monday’s Instagram message, Britney Spears said she’s “never felt heard” by her family members, whom she has repeatedly criticized via social media.

“Sorry if I’ve offended anyone by writing these stories,” the “Lucky” artist continued in her post.

“But just as my sister can legally mention my name in her book over 200 times … cry on TV … and get a heartfelt ‘awww’ from most … I also have the right to share a couple of paragraphs on my Instagram.”

While discussing her family’s behavior, Spears also name-checked her ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, who apologized to her and fellow musician Janet Jackson in the wake of FX’s bombshell documentary “Framing Britney Spears.”

Spears did not reveal a release date or publisher for her forthcoming book.

“Instead of using my heart … I’m using the intellectual approach as Justin so respectfully did when he apologized to Janet and me … although he was never bullied or threatened by his family … he took the opportunity to apologize 20 years later !!!” the Grammy winner wrote, according to Billboard.

“Timing is EVERYTHING !!! Good timing is the B— !!! Anyway … I wanted to just let people KNOW I CARE !!! AND I’M SO SORRY !!!”