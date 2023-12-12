California Poet Laureate Lee Herrick opens up and performs at the L.A. Times Book Club

California Poet Laureate Lee Herrick is the author of “Scar and Flower.” He joins the L.A. Times Book Club on Dec. 12, 2023.

Poet Laureate Lee Herrick, who celebrates his home state in “My California,” joins the L.A. Times Book Club tonight.

Herrick will be in a live streaming conversation with Times editor Steve Padilla starting at 6 p.m. Pacific. He also will perform favorite poems.





Born in South Korea, raised in Northern California, Herrick is a poet, teacher and performer who now calls Fresno home.

As California’s 10th poet laureate, he has spent the past year on the road visiting schools, libraries, book festivals, poetry slams and prisons up and down the state. When Herrick shares his travel schedule with his friends, he says they often compare it to the itinerary of a band on tour. “It’s just city after city after city.”

This fall, Herrick launched Our California, a project to get people writing poetry about where they live with an emphasis on social justice.

Herrick is the book club’s December guest author. He’s is the author of three poetry collections, “Scar and Flower,” “Gardening Secrets of the Dead” and “This Many Miles From Desire.”

Formerly Fresno’s poet laureate, he teaches at Fresno City College and in the MFA program at the University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe.

(Douglas Sonders / Thomas & Mercer)

On Jan. 28 bestselling author Dean Koontz joins book club readers for a rare public appearance to discuss his career and new thriller, "The Bad Weather Friend." Koontz will be in conversation with Times assistant managing editor Samantha Melbourneweaver at UC Irvine.

