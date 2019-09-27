Will Apple play nice with movie theaters?

It looks like Apple is trying to play nice with movie theaters as it attempts to make inroads in Hollywood.

The Cupertino, Calif.-based technology giant has been in talks with theatrical exhibitors about putting its original films in cinemas before they’re available on the company’s upcoming streaming service, Apple TV+, according to people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to comment.

One of the films that Apple is considering to show in theaters includes the documentary “The Elephant Queen,” according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported Apple’s plans.

An Apple spokeswoman did not immediately return a request for comment. The company has not yet announced any deals with cinemas.

Giving its movies a traditional theatrical release would set Apple apart from rival Netflix, which has repeatedly irked theater chains with its film strategy. Until recently, Netflix put its movies on its service simultaneously with theaters. But major chains refused to play ball with the Los Gatos, Calif.-based streamer, choosing not to carry pictures such as “Mudbound.”

In an apparent shift to appease filmmakers, Netflix last year released the acclaimed Alfonso Cuaron film “Roma” and other movies in theaters for several weeks before their streaming debuts. The company is planning to release Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” in theaters on Nov. 1, before it becomes available online Nov. 27.

But that was not enough of a concession for major theater chains such as AMC and Regal, who say their business model depends on a robust exclusive window. The average studio film is in theaters for 90 days before it becomes available for home viewing.

The iPhone maker is betting that theatrical releases will generate more interest from potential subscribers and increase the prestige of its motion pictures, said one person familiar with the situation.

Another major factor may also be that big-name directors still like their films to be seen on the big screen by as many people as possible, and Apple needs to win over talent if it’s going to have a chance of succeeding in the coming battle for streaming viewers.

The company’s strategy appears to be similar to Amazon’s, which offers exclusive windows at theaters for movies that are later featured on its service, such as drama “Manchester By the Sea.” Amazon views the films it releases as a way to bringing prestige and awards recognition, which will help increase Prime memberships.

Apple will launch its service, Apple TV+, in November with nine original programs. Its high-profile announcements have so far emphasized TV shows, rather than movies. Its programming includes the Jason Momoa sci-fi epic “See,” a drama about poet Emily Dickinson, and Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s “The Morning Show.”