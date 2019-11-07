Endeavor taps veteran TV executive Lloyd Braun for new management role

Endeavor Group Holdings, the owner of the Hollywood talent agency WME and sports league UFC, is shaking up its representation business in the wake of its failed stock offering by investing in veteran TV executive Lloyd Braun’s Whalerock Industries.

Braun, whose company made its name in 2015 by launching a suite of apps with the Kardashians, will take over as president of Endeavor’s representation and management business, the Beverly Hills company said Thursday in a statement.

The executive, who ran ABC when the network produced shows like “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Lost,” will run the flagship entertainment agency as well as fashion management company IMG and the Wall Group.

The move marks a significant change in Endeavor’s management operations. About half a dozen executives who previously reported to Endeavor President Mark Shapiro, including WME President Ari Greenburg, will now report to Braun.

Endeavor is acquiring about half of Braun’s West Hollywood-based company with the option to buy out the rest over three years, according to a person close to the company. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“In this new role, Lloyd will be charged with harnessing our collective resources to elevate our offerings for clients across entertainment, sports and fashion,” said Shapiro.

The change-up at Endeavor’s core business comes at a challenging time for talent agencies. Endeavor, backed in part by private equity group Silver Lake, has sprawled into different and varied businesses — bull riding, as well as controversially investing in the film and TV projects it packaged for writers and actors.

This Hollywood financing trend has triggered a feud with the Writers Guild of America, prompting high-profile writers to fire their agents in protest. The fight was listed as a risk to its IPO.

Ari Emanuel’s Endeavor was forced to cancel plans for a $600-million listing in September, a decision driven in part by market turbulence that also felled the IPOs of WeWork and Peloton Interactive Inc. The Beverly Hills-based Endeavor left open the possibility of reviving its IPO despite investor skepticism. The IPO would have funded a repayment of some of its $4.6-billion debt and future acquisitions.

Before founding Whalerock in 2007, Braun headed Yahoo’s media group and was president of management firm Brillstein-Grey Entertainment.

Comedy fans might be more familiar with the name as that of a recurring character in “Seinfeld” who dated Elaine Benes and was a nemesis to George Costanza, whose mother would berate him with the refrain, “Why can’t you be more like Lloyd Braun?”