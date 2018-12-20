Kardashians and Jenner shut down apps after three years

Celebrities Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West and her sisters are shutting down app businesses they launched three years ago in the latest sign of retrenchment by the famous family.
“We’ve had an incredible experience connecting with all of you through our apps these past few years but have made the difficult decision to no longer continue updating in 2019,” Jenner wrote in a note on Instagram.
The apps launched in 2015, giving a preview of the lifestyle of the Kardashian and Jenner families. Fans paid $2.99 a month to find out details such as Khloe Kardashian’s workout routines or Kourtney Kardashian’s family recipes.
The sisters did not offer any explanation for why they decided to end their apps, which were developed by Whalerock Digital Media and sold in Apple’s App Store and Google’s Google Play store. Typically, Google and Apple get a cut of the subscription revenue sold through their app stores.
In the last 90 days, Jenner’s app developed with Whalerock for Apple devices has dropped in ranking based on downloads and other factors. It was ranked 1,143 among the most popular apps in the U.S. entertainment category as of Tuesday, down from 462 on Sept. 25, according to app analytics firm App Annie.
Jenner and the Kardashians, stars of the TV series “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” may have decided to scrap the apps in order to focus on other businesses where they can make more money, said Ira Kalb, who teaches marketing at USC’s Marshall School of Business. They may earn more revenue through their other businesses, such as selling merchandise on their websites.
“They feel that they got the power and they have a following and that would give them better control over the situation,” Kalb said.
In April, the Kardashians announced they were closing their Dash retail stores, with Kardashian West saying that the women were busy with their families and managing their own brands.
The Jenner and Kardashian brands continue to make a lot of money. For example, Kylie Jenner’s net worth was recently estimated at $900 million by Forbes. Her business was boosted by selling cosmetics that are admired by her social media followers.