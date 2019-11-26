More than 70 million watched TV coverage of Trump impeachment inquiry

More than 70 million viewers watched some portion of the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment inquiry into President Trump, according to Nielsen data.

The hearings on whether Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine unless its government agreed to announce an investigation into his political opponents also pumped up viewing of the cable news channels. Both Fox News Channel and MSNBC saw significant year-to-year lifts in audience levels for the month of November. MSNBC’s daytime viewing levels for November were the highest in its 23-year history.

Viewing of live gavel-to-gavel coverage that aired across the Fox News, CNN, MSNBC and the three major broadcast networks peaked on its opening day Nov. 13, when it reached an average of 13.1 million viewers. By the fifth session on Nov. 21, the audience leveled off to 11.3 million, comparable to what a top-rated non-sports entertainment program draws in prime-time. Fox News was the most-watched network on each day.

The figures reflect the average number of people who watched the coverage at any time. The total number of viewers who tuned in - determined by Nielsen as those who watched at least six minutes of coverage over five days - came in at 70.8 million. The number does not include C-SPAN or PBS stations that carried the coverage.

The daytime impeachment hearings also gave a boost to cable news opinion shows in prime-time. Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” averaged 3.4 million viewers in November, a record high for the program. Fox News averaged 2.7 million viewers in prime-time, up 15% from Nov. 2018, a high-rated month which included coverage of the midterm elections. MSNBC was up 12% with 2.06 million viewers as “The Rachel Maddow Show” had its best month since January with an average of 3.3 million viewers. CNN was down 11% to 999,000 viewers.

Many more people also watched some portion of the impeachment hearings online as all of the networks cited a lift in traffic. NBC News counted 9.6 million video “starts” for impeachment coverage across its streaming platforms which also include Twitter and Facebook. CNN said digital viewing boosted its November audience by 3.4%, the largest lift the network has ever seen.

A comparison of the Trump inquiry to the impeachment hearings in the Watergate era of 1973 is tricky as they occurred in a far different television landscape when there were no cable news outlets or streaming. With a limited number of channel choices available, about three out of four homes with TV in the U.S. watched one or more of the first 10 sessions of the inquiry into former President Richard Nixon.

Viewing levels increased when higher profile members of the Nixon administration were called before Congress to testify.

The current impeachment inquiry moves to the House Judiciary Committee next week with hearings resuming on Dec. 4.

