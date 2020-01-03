Head of MGM film studio steps down in latest shake-up

Jonathan Glickman, the longtime president of MGM’s film division, is leaving the company, according to a Friday memo sent to staff.

Glickman, who has led film development and production for eight years at the Beverly Hills-based company, will leave his post February 1 for a production deal with the studio, according to the email sent my MGM’s board of directors.

The company did not say why Glickman was stepping down, and an MGM spokesperson declined to comment further.

“It’s been a great honor to have overseen MGM’s film division’s revival over the past eight years,” said Glickman in a statement provided by the studio. “I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve had to work on movies that I love, with some of the most talented filmmakers in the world, and with colleagues that consistently inspired me.”

Glickman’s departure is the latest shakeup for MGM. In March 2018, the board unexpectedly ousted Chief Executive Gary Barber amid a disagreement over whether to sell the studio. The company, whose investors include private equity firm Anchorage Capital, has since been run by a consortium of executives, including TV producer Mark Burnett. Glickman was a close associate of Barber’s; the two previously ran Spyglass Entertainment.

During Glickman’s tenure, the studio has produced films such as the James Bond movie"Skyfall,""Creed” and, recently, the “Addams Family” animated film. His first priority now, according to the company, will be to oversee the completion of “No Time to Die,” the 25th James Bond film, which is set for release in April. His initial project as a producer with MGM will be the Aretha Franklin biopic, “Respect.”

The Hollywood Reporter first reported Glickman’s expected exit.

MGM did not say who will replace Glickman, but MGM is rumored to be in talks with prolific producer Michael De Luca.

A representative for De Luca did not have an immediate comment.

A former studio executive at Sony Pictures, DreamWorks and New Line Cinema, De Luca earned best picture nods for producing “Captain Phillips,” “Moneyball” and “The Social Network.”

At Sony, De Luca served as president of production, and lived through the notorious 2014 hack of the Culver City company’s computer systems, including its email databases. He left for a production deal at Universal Pictures in 2015. He also co-produced the 2017 Academy Awards.