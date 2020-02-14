Former Landmark Theatres CEO Ted Mundorff lands at ArcLight

Several months after resigning as Chief Executive of Landmark Theatres, Los Angeles cinema veteran Ted Mundorff has landed a new job at his old haunt, ArcLight Cinemas.

Mundorff has been named president and chief operating officer of Arclight, which is owned by the L.A.-based firm Decurion Corp., the company said Friday.

ArcLight, launched in 2002, has 11 locations, including six in the Los Angeles area, such as the flagship Hollywood theater on Sunset Boulevard. The company has been without a chief operating officer for several years.

The chain made a name for itself by offering stadium seating and for being among the first to serve alcohol. Those accommodations have since become the norm for major multiplexes, including the giant nationwide chains.

Advertisement

The appointment by ArcLight, run by Chairman and CEO Christopher Forman, marks a sort of homecoming for Mundorff. Before Landmark, Mundorff served as vice president and film buyer at ArcLight and its sister chain Pacific Theaters.

Mundorff worked for 15 years at Landmark Theatres, where he opened the art house circuit’s main theaters in Los Angeles and New York and expanded the company’s reach with locations in Denver, Indianapolis, Washington DC and Miami.

He resigned in October, less than a year after the company was sold to Cohen Media Group, the film production and distribution company of New York real estate billionaire Charles S. Cohen.