Former Google executive tapped to run Hulu as management shuffle continues

Walt Disney Co. continued to retool Hulu’s management on Tuesday, promoting Kelly Campbell to president of the popular streaming service.

For nearly three years, Campbell has served as chief marketing officer of the Santa Monica based company. Now, the former Google executive will manage Hulu’s various platforms and work closely with executives running Disney’s television and film studios to create original content for Hulu.

She will report to Kevin Mayer, chairman of Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer & International business, which includes Hulu and Disney+.

“Kelly is an immensely talented leader who has been a driving force in defining Hulu’s brand vision and strategy,” Mayer said in a statement. “She has built a tremendous multi-talented team and developed strategic campaigns that helped double Hulu’s subscriber base.”

The move comes 11 months after Disney consolidated ownership control of Hulu, the 12-year-old streaming service that boasts more than 20 million subscribers.

Its programming includes such network television hits as “This is Us,” and originals such as “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Ramy” and “Castle Rock.” In addition to its on-demand shows, Hulu offers a package of live channels. The service is an important part of Disney’s streaming business, which includes Disney+ and ESPN+.

Late last month, Hulu announced that its chief executive, Randy Freer, was leaving the company as part of the Disney integration.

Before joining Hulu, Campbell spent 12 years with Google, working as managing director of global growth marketing for Google Cloud. Earlier in her career, she worked in investment banking for JPMorgan Chase and FleetBoston Financial Corporation. She has an MBA from Harvard Business School.

“This is a time of tremendous growth and transformation for Hulu, and I am incredibly energized by the opportunity ahead as we enter into this next chapter,” Campbell said in a statement.

