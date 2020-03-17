Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Company Town

Fox acquires San Francisco streaming service Tubi for $440 million

Tubi Chief Executive Farhad Massoudi
Farhad Massoudi, chief executive of Tubi, at the company’s San Francisco headquarters.
(David Butow / For The Times)
By Wendy LeeStaff Writer 
March 17, 2020
2:53 PM
Share
MILLBRAE — 

Fox Corp. on Tuesday said it has agreed to acquire San Francisco streaming business Tubi for $440 million in an effort to expand its audience and attract more advertising dollars.

Tubi, a free, ad-supported streaming service, has more than 20,000 show and movie titles from 250-plus content partners. The company said it had 25 million monthly active users in December.

Ad-supported streamers such as Tubi have been appealing to media companies as they seek to reach younger consumers who are looking for ways to watch TV and movies for free and have ended their cable subscriptions.

“Tubi will immediately expand our direct-to-consumer audience and capabilities and will provide our advertising partners with more opportunities to reach audiences at scale,” Fox Chief Executive and Chairman Lachlan Murdoch said in a statement.

Advertisement

Unlike other streaming services such as Netflix, Tubi does not fund original productions or serve up the top 1% of licensed shows such as “Seinfeld.” Instead, Tubi viewers can see the first season of “The Bachelor” or older movies, including “The Last Samurai.”

In a market crowded with paid streaming services, consumers are hungry for free options, CEO Farhad Massoudi told the L.A. Times last year. “Subscription fatigue is a real problem,” Massoudi said.

On Tuesday, Massoudi said in a statement that Tubi will continue to grow, boosted by Fox’s relationships with its advertisers and distribution partners and Fox’s dominance in news and sports programming.

“We look forward to working together with Fox to accelerate Tubi’s leadership position in the market and bring new competencies to Fox,” he said.

Advertisement

Some ad-supported streamers have been prime targets for media giants, including Irvine-based Xumo, which was acquired by Comcast last month for more than $100 million. Last year, Viacom purchased Pluto TV, which offers live and on-demand channels to be streamed, for $340 million.

Fox said it will finance the acquisition by selling its stake in Roku, a Los Gatos company that sells connected TV devices and also provides software that serves as a hub for streaming services. The Tubi deal is expected to close before June 30.

In the U.S., the video ad market is expected to grow from $41.76 billion in 2020 to $59.45 billion in 2023, according to research firm EMarketer. By comparison, TV advertising is projected to drop 3% from $71 billion in 2020 to $68.89 billion 2023, EMarketer said.

Company TownEntertainment & ArtsBusiness
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter

Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Wendy Lee
Follow Us
Wendy Lee covers digital media for the Los Angeles Times’ Company Town team. She writes about the growing influence of tech giants like Apple and Google on Hollywood, how studios are adapting to digital disruption and the rise of digital music companies. She formerly covered technology at the San Francisco Chronicle, and was a business reporter for KPCC, the Minneapolis Star Tribune and the Tennessean in Nashville. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley and grew up in the Silicon Valley.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement