Company Town

Hulu founder Jason Kilar named WarnerMedia CEO ahead of HBO Max launch

Jason Kilar, CEO of online network Vessel
Jason Kilar, former founding chief executive of Hulu.
(Gary Friedman / Los Angeles Times)
By Ryan FaughnderStaff Writer 
April 1, 2020
9:13 AM
Streaming entertainment veteran Jason Kilar has been named chief executive of WarnerMedia, the company said Wednesday.

He will report to John Stankey, President and Chief Operating Officer of parent company AT&T Inc., effective May 1.

Kilar, 48, was the founding chief executive of Hulu and a senior vice president at Amazon. He will lead the venerable media company with such assets as HBO, CNN, TBS and the Warner Bros. movie and TV studio.

He succeeds Stankey, who was promoted to the broader AT&T job in September.

Kilar’s appointment comes ahead of the pivotal May launch of HBO Max, AT&T’s bet that it can take on Netflix and Disney+ in the streaming wars.

In October, WarnerMedia said HBO Max would cost $14.99 a month, making it the most expensive new entry in the new media battlefront. Disney+ costs $6.99 a month, whereas incumbent Netflix charges $12.99 for its most common plan.

The stakes are high for AT&T-owned WarnerMedia, whose service will compete in an increasingly crowded market.

HBO has long set the gold standard in television with such shows as “Succession,” “Game of Thrones” and “The Sopranos.” But the world is changing as tech companies draw eyeballs and talent away from legacy TV channels.

Company Town
Ryan Faughnder
Ryan Faughnder is a film business reporter for the Los Angeles Times’ Company Town, covering the major Hollywood studios, including Walt Disney Co. He previously wrote for the Los Angeles Business Journal and Bloomberg News. He holds a master’s in journalism from USC’s Annenberg School and a bachelor’s in English from UC Santa Barbara.
