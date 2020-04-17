Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Company Town

‘Hustlers’ studio STX Entertainment to merge with India’s Eros

Hustlers
Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez in a scene from STX film “Hustlers”.
(STX Entertainment)
By Ryan FaughnderStaff Writer 
April 17, 2020
12:29 PM
Share

STX Entertainment, the start-up film company that hoped to become the next major Hollywood studio, will merge with an Indian media and entertainment company.

Burbank-based STX, known for movies including “Hustlers” and “Bad Moms,” will combine with Eros International, a publicly traded Mumbai-based film studio and streaming platform, the companies said Friday.

The combined company will be named Eros STX Global Corp. and will trade publicly on the New York Stock Exchange.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Advertisement

STX, founded by Robert Simonds in 2014, launched with significant funding and bold ambitions to succeed with mid-budget movies with film stars playing the kinds of parts that made them famous. But a series of flops, including 2019’s “UglyDolls,” raised questions about whether the company would survive.

Company TownEntertainment & Arts
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter

Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Ryan Faughnder
Follow Us
Ryan Faughnder is a film business reporter for the Los Angeles Times’ Company Town, covering the major Hollywood studios, including Walt Disney Co. He previously wrote for the Los Angeles Business Journal and Bloomberg News. He holds a master’s in journalism from USC’s Annenberg School and a bachelor’s in English from UC Santa Barbara.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement