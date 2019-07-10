Why has Hollywood’s optimism about indie studio STX faded?

In an early example, the company decided to release the R-rated coming of age comedy “The Edge of Seventeen” on the same day as Warner Bros.’ “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.” Others at the company were concerned that the smaller movie would get clobbered by the big-budget fantasy film, which targeted a similar audience. The title, they worried, would also be a problem because teens wouldn’t be able to see it without an adult guardian and adults wouldn’t be interested. “The Edge of Seventeen” opened with $4.7 million, despite positive reviews.