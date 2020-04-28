Will ‘Trolls World Tour’s’ online release shape the future of movies? Theaters insist not

Who would have thought that the most hotly contested movie of 2020 would be the sequel to the computer-animated musical “Trolls?”

The DreamWorks Animation feature “Trolls World Tour” debuted online to strong sales April 10, when it became available to rent for $20. Universal Pictures, which released the movie, cheered record-breaking results. Theater owners, meanwhile, decried the Comcast-owned studio’s decision to bypass the traditional theatrical window, in which cinemas get exclusive access to new movies for months before they appear online.

Few, if any, Hollywood executives think the solid digital sales of “Trolls World Tour” mean that the future of movies is online releases, rather than brick-and-mortar cinemas. But the film has opened up a vigorous debate about how movies will be released, once multiplexes reopen.

The National Assn. of Theatre Owners, the Washington-based lobbying group that represents theater circuits, is pushing back hard on the notion that the “Trolls” experiment portends a future in which more movies go to the home sooner.

The organization, which covers 35,000 screens in the U.S., said Tuesday that brisk sales of “Trolls World Tour” reflected the fact that people are isolated in their homes with few fresh entertainment options, rather than a longterm wish to forgo theaters.

“Universal does not have reason to use unusual circumstances in an unprecedented environment as a springboard to bypass true theatrical releases,” NATO President and CEO John Fithian said.

It’s hard to know how many people would have gone to theaters to see “Trolls World Tour” had the nation’s movie houses not closed in mid-March due to government restrictions to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

But amid the COVID-19 pandemic, parents flocked to online retailers such as Apple and Amazon to entertain their kids with a new movie for a couple hours. Families described watching the film multiple times during the 48-hour rental window to get their money’s worth.

All that viewing added up.

“Trolls World Tour” generated about $95 million in online sales in three weeks, according to a person familiar with the matter. To compare, the 2016 “Trolls” grossed $154 million in domestic ticket sales, and $193 million internationally, for a global total of $347 million. Movie theaters typically collect roughly 50% of the box office gross, whereas online retailers get 20%, meaning studios keep more of the digital revenue. Thus, “Trolls World Tour” has generated $77 million in revenue for the studio so far.

Following Universal’s controversial lead, multiple studios have pursued unconventional release strategies. Warner Bros. is releasing “Scoob” online in May, while Disney will put “Artemis Fowl” on Disney+ in June. Paramount sold “The Lovebirds” to Netflix, while STX unloaded “My Spy” to Amazon.

In a statement to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported on the “Trolls” online sales, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said the “Trolls” sales demonstrated the viability of PVOD,” adding that "[a]s soon as theaters reopen, we expect to release movies on both formats.”

Shell’s statement clearly indicates a future of greater flexibility in how the studio will reach audiences with its movies.

But talk of “both formats” almost certainly set off alarm bells for theaters, which are under financial distress due to closures. Cinemas have vociferously pushed back on the notion that “Trolls” release strategy will become a larger trend once cinemas reopen.

“Theaters provide a beloved immersive, shared experience that cannot be replicated – an experience that many of the VOD viewers of this film would have participated in had the world not been sequestered at home, desperate for something new to watch with their families,” Fithian said.