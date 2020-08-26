TikTok chief Kevin Mayer quits after Trump threatens to ban app

Kevin Mayer has quit TikTok just months after becoming chief executive of the Chinese video app accused by the Trump administration of threatening national security, according to a letter to employees seen by the Financial Times.

Mayer told employees at TikTok and ByteDance, which controls the app, of his decision to leave on Thursday, people briefed about the matter said.

Vanessa Pappas, currently general manager of TikTok, will become interim head, according to the letter.

The former Disney executive made the decision to leave after President Trump ordered a ban on TikTok unless ByteDance sold its U.S. assets to an American company within 90 days, the people briefed about the matter said.

“In recent weeks, as the political environment has sharply changed, I have done significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for. Against this backdrop, and as we expect to reach a resolution very soon, it is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you all know that I have decided to leave the company,” Mayer said in a letter to employees.

“I understand that the role that I signed up for — including running TikTok globally — will look very different as a result of the U.S. administration’s action to push for a sell off of the U.S. business,” Mayer said.

Talks in Washington over the fate of TikTok began weeks after Mayer officially joined the company in June. Mayer did not anticipate the extent to which TikTok would become involved in tensions between China and the U.S., said the people familiar with the matter, as the Trump administration and regulators raised concerns about data privacy and national security.

“He didn’t sign up for this,” said one person with direct knowledge of the matter.

“He has put himself in a sensitive political zone,” said one person familiar with his time at Disney, speaking when Mayer first joined ByteDance. “He will have to align himself with both his Chinese masters and public scrutiny in the U.S.”

Trump, who has become more assertive against China this year, said this month his administration had “credible evidence” that ByteDance might take action to hurt U.S. security.

“We appreciate that the political dynamics of the last few months have significantly changed what the scope of Kevin’s role would be going forward, and fully respect his decision. We thank him for his time at the company and wish him well,” TikTok said in a statement to the Financial Times.

