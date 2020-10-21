High-profile streamer Quibi is shutting down after subscriber struggles

Less than seven months after Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman launched Quibi to remake the business of short-form video, the nascent streaming service is shutting down, said two people familiar with the matter.

Katzenberg told investors on Wednesday afternoon that Quibi, which raised $1.75 billion to tackle the growing digital video market, will close after failing to attract viewers willing to pay to watch its shows, said the sources, who were not authorized to comment.

Hollywood-based Quibi, which employed 265 people as of late April, plans to use its remaining cash to pay back investors, a stunning turn of events for one of Hollywood’s highest-profile startups in years.

A representative of Quibi declined to comment on the meeting with investors.

Advertisement

Quibi, short for “quick bites,” launched in early April with a bold bet on shows and movies with episodes lasting 10 minutes or less. The company charged $5 a month for people to watch with ads and $8 for a commercial-free version. Backers included major entertainment and media companies such as Walt Disney Co., ViacomCBS, and AT&T’s WarnerMedia and China’s Alibaba Group, along with more traditional financiers such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs and Madrone Capital.

The idea was that the platform would stand out from free rivals like YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat by bringing Hollywood-level production values to short-form content. Quibi shows featured celebrities such as Chrissy Teigen and Liam Hemsworth.

The strategy didn’t work. Launching amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, Quibi quickly fell out of the top ranks of app store sales charts as its shows struggled to draw subscribers. The service also missed key viewership targets for advertisers.

Advertisement

The decision to shutter Quibi — first reported by the Information and the Wall Street Journal — is the most spectacular failure yet in the media industry’s streaming wars era, which has seen the launch of well-backed services including Walt Disney Co.'s Disney+, AT&T Inc.'s HBO Max and Comcast Corp.'s Peacock. Though each streamer has followed a different strategy, all are meant to keep their parent companies relevant at a time when Netflix continues to spend heavily on shows and movies for its platform.

Many analysts had been skeptical from the start that Quibi would be able to succeed. Previous efforts to capitalize on young viewers’ appetite for online video have collapsed, including Verizon’s Go90, which shut down in 2018. Hollywood history is rife with examples of bold attempts to shake up the business that flamed out, including Relativity Media and Open Road Films.

The abrupt retreat also is a major blow for Katzenberg, a relentless and savvy businessman known for co-founding DreamWorks Animation, the studio behind “Shrek,” “Kung Fu Panda” and other franchises. He sold the Glendale-based studio to NBCUniversal for $3.8 billion in 2016.

The billionaire executive, who led Walt Disney Studios through its 1990s animation renaissance, acknowledged before the launch of Quibi that his concept was a big gamble.

Advertisement

Still, he exuded typically brash confidence as he positioned Quibi as the next big thing.

“We’re all dogs and we marked enough territory in our life,” Katzenberg told the Los Angeles Times last year. “Here is the single thing above all else that bonds us and binds us together. ... We have a bottomless well of the need to win and whatever it takes us to win.”

In recent weeks, Katzenberg tried to sell Quibi to media and tech companies including WarnerMedia and Facebook, according to people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to comment. But those efforts failed to gain much traction, the sources said.

The company last month also began seriously exploring strategic options, including a sale or taking Quibi public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), a popular method of raising money without a traditional IPO.

Advertisement

With no takers, Katzenberg had little choice but to cease operations. The lack of interest among potential buyers was partly because Quibi licenses and does not own the content it puts on the app.

Any buyer would also take on the liability of a legal battle over its “turnstyle” technology, which lets the image rotate depending on how users hold their devices. Rival Eko has accused Quibi of ripping off its intellectual property, a claim that Quibi says is baseless.

Then there was the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of Quibi’s pitch to viewers and investors was that millennials would watch Quibi’s shows during “in-between” moments, like waiting in line for coffee and riding the subway to work.

Katzenberg, in interviews, said the coronavirus outbreak throttled the app’s strategy by eliminating such activities for months for millions of people.

Advertisement

Another problem for Quibi was that people already had plenty of content from social media companies including Instagram and TikTok to keep them occupied during idle moments.

Usage of streaming services such as Netflix, however, surged during the public health crisis. Disney+ hit a stellar 60 million subscribers thanks in part to offerings such as its “Hamilton” movie, which debuted on the $7-a-month service for the July 4 weekend.

Times staff writer Meg James contributed to this report.