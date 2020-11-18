‘Wonder Woman 1984' to debut on HBO Max and theaters on the same day

In a stunning move sure to irk movie theaters, Warner Bros. will release its much-anticipated sequel “Wonder Woman 1984" on HBO Max and in U.S. theaters on Dec. 25.

The decision to release the Patty Jenkins sequel on streaming and in theaters simultaneously is the latest attempt by a major studio to adapt its release sequel to a worsening COVID-19 pandemic. It’s also a move by AT&T-owned WarnerMedia to draw more subscribers to its streaming service HBO Max, which launched in May.

“Wonder Woman 1984" has moved its release date multiple times since the public health crisis hit in mid-March. Before the coronavirus closed theaters nationwide, the Gal Gadot franchise film was planned for a June debut. The super hero tentpole most recently moved to Christmas day from Oct. 2.

“As we navigate these unprecedented times, we’ve had to be innovative in keeping our businesses moving forward while continuing to super-serve our fans,” said Ann Sarnoff, Chair and Chief Executive of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, in a statement.

The change comes as theaters remain closed in many areas and face the prospects of additional restrictions as coronavirus cases increase across the country. Without Los Angeles and New York open, studios have been reluctant to open their big movies, especially after the disappointing performance of Warner Bros.’ “Tenet,” which launched in September.

Meanwhile, HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s attempt to keep pace with streamers such as Disney+ and Netflix, needs flashy content to compete in an increasingly crowded space. The company recently said 8.6 million customers had activated HBO Max, which costs $15 a month, bringing HBO and HBO Max to a combined 38 million U.S. subscribers.

“Wonder Woman 1984" will be available for one month on HBO Max in the U.S. It will debut in theaters internationally one week earlier on Dec. 16, Burbank-based Warner Bros. said.

The decision to go to streaming and multiplexes simultaneously is surely disappointing to theater owners, who were hoping for an exclusive window and are desperate for new movies. The original 2017 “Wonder Woman” grossed $821.8 million in global box office, including $412.6 in the U.S. and Canada.

In a blog post, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar described the decision as a response to “an extraordinary moment.”

“We see an opportunity to do something firmly focused on the fans: give them the power to choose between going to their local cinema or opening on HBO Max,” Kilar wrote. “Super-fans will likely choose both.”