Warner Bros. names Josh Goldstine as new film marketing head

Warner Bros. has a new film marketing boss.

The AT&T-owned studio on Thursday named former Universal Pictures executive Josh Goldstine as president of worldwide marketing for its motion picture arm. He starts later this month.

Goldstine replaces Blair Rich, a 23-year Warner Bros. veteran who led campaigns for films including “Joker,” “Wonder Woman” and “Tenet.” She left at the end of 2020, after announcing her departure in November. Goldstine arrives at a tumultuous time for the studio, which has been challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The appointment of Goldstine comes as Warner Bros. embarks on a new and controversial strategy for distributing its movies. During 2021, the company will release all its films simultaneously in theaters and on its sister streaming service HBO Max, a move that has angered cinema owners and filmmakers.

Warner Bros.’ 2021 schedule includes such high-profile films as “Dune,” a fourth “Matrix” and a “Space Jam” sequel.

Josh Goldstine (Warner Bros.)

Goldstine “has a future-focused skill set that will help us strategically navigate our evolving business, launching both our theatrical films and HBO Max original movies,” said Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, in a statement.

Most recently, Goldstine served as president of worldwide marketing for Universal Pictures, spearheading promotion of movies including “Furious 7" and “Minions.”

The Comcast Corp.-owned studio fired him in 2018 after a three-week investigation into unspecified inappropriate conduct. In January 2020, an arbitrator ordered Universal to pay a reported award of $20 million after he successfully argued he was wrongly terminated.