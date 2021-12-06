Following CNN firing, Chris Cuomo exits SiriusXM radio show

Two days after being fired from CNN, Chris Cuomo is losing his other media platform, a daily program on SiriusXM satellite radio.

Cuomo announced his exit from the program Monday in a Twitter post.

“The way my time ended at CNN was hard,” Cuomo said. “While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult. So right now that means I have to take a step back and focus on what’s next.”

Cuomo has done the daily program, called “Let’s Get After It,” since September 2018 on SiriusXM’s POTUS channel. He was absent from Monday’s program, which aired before the announcement.

A representative for SiriusXM confirmed the departure.

Cuomo lost his $6-million-a-year cable anchor job Saturday, several days after the release of a report from the office of New York State Atty. Gen. Letitia James showing the journalist was deeply involved in shaping the defense of former governor Andrew Cuomo against harassment allegations. Andrew Cuomo resigned as governor in August.

An outside law firm was brought in by CNN to review the testimony by Chris Cuomo and other materials, such as text messages, which depict him developing strategies that included contacting journalists covering his brother’s situation.

The probe found that Chris Cuomo committed a significant violation of CNN’s journalistic standards that prohibit an employee from acting on behalf of a political figure or cause and that the network had grounds to fire him.

CNN also learned last week from attorney Debra Katz that a former ABC News colleague of Cuomo’s had come forward with an accusation of sexual misconduct. Cuomo worked at ABC News before joining CNN in 2013. The woman has not been identified.

A representative for Cuomo said the allegations are not true.

A representative for CNN said in a statement Saturday that the network already had a reason to fire Cuomo before the sexual misconduct matter was raised.

“When new allegations came to us this week, we took them seriously, and saw no reason to delay taking actions,” the representative said.

