Chris Licht will be the new president of CNN

Chris Licht, a veteran TV news executive and current showrunner for CBS’ “Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” is expected to be named president of CNN, filling the role of its ousted leader, Jeff Zucker.

Two people familiar with the matter confirmed a report in the newsletter Puck that Discovery Inc. Chairman David Zaslav has tapped Licht for the role. His appointment is expected to be announced next week before the scheduled close of Discovery’s merger with CNN parent WarnerMedia.

A representative for Discovery Inc. declined comment.

This article will be updated.