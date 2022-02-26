Advertisement
Share
Company Town

Chris Licht will be the new president of CNN

Stephen Colbert and Chris Licht from Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand
(Dan Steinberg / Invision via AP)
By Stephen BattaglioStaff Writer 
Share

Chris Licht, a veteran TV news executive and current showrunner for CBS’ “Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” is expected to be named president of CNN, filling the role of its ousted leader, Jeff Zucker.

Two people familiar with the matter confirmed a report in the newsletter Puck that Discovery Inc. Chairman David Zaslav has tapped Licht for the role. His appointment is expected to be announced next week before the scheduled close of Discovery’s merger with CNN parent WarnerMedia.

A representative for Discovery Inc. declined comment.

This article will be updated.

Company TownEntertainment & Arts
Stephen Battaglio

Stephen Battaglio writes about television and the media business for the Los Angeles Times out of New York. His coverage of the television industry has appeared in TV Guide, the New York Daily News, the New York Times, Fortune, the Hollywood Reporter, Inside.com and Adweek. He is also the author of three books about television, including a biography of pioneer talk show host and producer David Susskind.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement