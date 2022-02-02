Jeff Zucker resigns from CNN after relationship with colleague

In a stunning move, Jeff Zucker resigned as CNN president Wednesday, citing his failure to disclose a relationship with a longtime colleague.

Zucker’s sudden departure was announced in a statement posted on Twitter by the cable news network’s media correspondent Brian Stelter.

“As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years,” Zucker said in a memo to employees. “I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today.”

The relationship was with Allison Gollust, CNN’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer, said a source close to the network not authorized to comment.

The resignation ends Zucker’s nine year career at CNN and comes in advance of Discovery Inc.'s acquisition of Warner Media later this year.

Zucker, 56, was also chairman of Warner Media’s news and sports division.

