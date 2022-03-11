Chapek ‘sorry’ for silence on Florida bill. Disney to pause political donations in the state

Walt Disney Co. is pausing all political donations in the state of Florida as the company reviews its advocacy policies, Chief Executive Bob Chapek told staff on Friday.

In an email to Disney employees, the leader of the Burbank entertainment giant apologized for not speaking out sooner and more forcefully on Florida legislation restricting classroom instruction of sexual identity and gender identity.

“Speaking to you, reading your messages, and meeting with you have helped me better understand how painful our silence was,” Chapek said in the memo. “It is clear that this is not just an issue about a bill in Florida, but instead yet another challenge to basic human rights. You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights and I let you down. I am sorry.”

The apology comes as Disney finds itself roiled in a controversy over its public response to the Florida legislation, which critics, labeling it a “Don’t Say Gay” law, have called an attack on LGBTQ children and teachers.

Employees and other people associated with Disney blasted the company this week for not aggressively condemning the legislation earlier. Some demanded that Disney stop contributing donations to politicians who supported the bill.

Chapek had wanted to avoid Disney becoming a political football in the fight over Florida’s bill, which has passed the state Senate and is expected to be signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

During Wednesday’s shareholder meeting, he told investors that Disney had opposed the bill from the beginning and worked behind the scenes to prevent its passage. DeSantis blasted Chapek’s comments as the “musings” of a “woke” corporation.

But Chapek in his memo appeared to acknowledge that he misjudged how the public messaging would affect LGBTQ employees.

He said the company is increasing its support for advocacy groups to combat similar legislation in other states and is “creating a new framework” for its political giving.

“I truly believe we are an infinitely better and stronger company because of our LGBTQ+ community,” he said. “I missed the mark in this case but am an ally you can count on—and I will be an outspoken champion for the protections, visibility, and opportunity you deserve.”

Here’s the full memo.

To my fellow colleagues, but especially our LGBTQ+ community,

Thank you to all who have reached out to me sharing your pain, frustration and sadness over the company’s response to the Florida “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Speaking to you, reading your messages, and meeting with you have helped me better understand how painful our silence was. It is clear that this is not just an issue about a bill in Florida, but instead yet another challenge to basic human rights. You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights and I let you down. I am sorry.

Our employees see the power of this great company as an opportunity to do good. I agree. Yes, we need to use our influence to promote that good by telling inclusive stories, but also by standing up for the rights of all.

Starting immediately, we are increasing our support for advocacy groups to combat similar legislation in other states. We are hard at work creating a new framework for our political giving that will ensure our advocacy better reflects our values. And today, we are pausing all political donations in the state of Florida pending this review. But, I know there is so much more work to be done. I am committed to this work and to you all, and will continue to engage with the LGBTQ+ community so that I can become a better ally. You will hear more about our progress in the coming weeks.

I truly believe we are an infinitely better and stronger company because of our LGBTQ+ community. I missed the mark in this case but am an ally you can count on—and I will be an outspoken champion for the protections, visibility, and opportunity you deserve.

Bob