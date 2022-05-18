Chris Wallace’s interview show will move to Sunday nights on CNN and HBO Max

Chris Wallace’s interview show, developed for CNN’s now-defunct streaming service, is moving to HBO Max and a weekly time slot on the news organization’s flagship cable network.

Wallace, who joined CNN in January after 18 years at Fox News, was one of the high-priced personalities brought in for CNN+, the streaming platform that was shut down just one month after its launch. The network announced the new home for his program, “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?,” at the Warner Bros. Discovery advertiser presentation held Wednesday in New York.

CNN+ was created while CNN was still under the ownership of AT&T, with a commitment of several hundred million dollars. The plug was quickly pulled once the deal to merge WarnerMedia with Discovery Inc. was closed to form Warner Bros. Discovery.

The new management team, including Chief Executive David Zaslav, disagreed with its strategy, long-term viability and high startup costs for the CNN streaming service.

But with a contract that pays Wallace more than $6 million a year, CNN was highly motivated to find room for the host’s show, which will air Sunday nights on CNN starting this fall, as well as appearing on HBO Max, the primary streaming services of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Wallace is expected to appear on live coverage of CNN as well. He joined CNN’s political analysts on Tuesday during the network’s coverage of the key primary races.

Before joining CNN, Wallace was the longtime moderator of “Fox News Sunday,” the Washington roundtable program. He was also the only Fox News anchor to moderate a presidential debate.

Wallace’s CNN+ show was developed to be a forum for the host to talk to newsmakers across various fields beyond politics. His guests included former Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Bob Iger, former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, “The 1619 Project” author Nikole Hannah-Jones, and actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

“Part of the CNN brand is respectful, authentic and impactful interviews, and one of the best interviewers in the business is Chris Wallace,” Chris Licht, chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide said in a statement. “Chris and his team developed an engaging and compelling program that we’re excited to bring to HBO Max and include in our CNN Sunday evening programming.”