Peter Rice ousted as Disney TV chief in major shake-up

Peter Rice, the chairman of Walt Disney Co.'s TV content division, has been fired from the Burbank-based entertainment giant in a move sure to rock Hollywood.

Rice will be replaced by his lieutenant Dana Walden, a fellow alum of Fox’s TV studio business who also joined with the 2019 acquisition, Disney said Thursday. The change takes effect immediately.

Walden will become chair of Disney General Entertainment Content, the division responsible for programming from ABC, Disney Television Studios, Freeform, FX, Hulu Originals, National Geographic Content and other brands.

“Dana is a dynamic, collaborative leader and cultural force who in just three years has transformed our television business into a content powerhouse that consistently delivers the entertainment audiences crave,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek said in a statement.

Rice, a former Fox executive who joined Disney with the acquisition of assets from Rupert Murdoch’s entertainment empire, was seen by some as a potential successor to Chapek.

But Rice didn’t mesh well with the company’s new regime, according to insiders. Chapek took over as CEO from Bob Iger in 2020 and reorganized the company, separating content businesses from decisions about distribution, which ruffled feathers within the organization, especially among high-powered executives used to having relative autonomy.

Staff writer Meg James contributed to this report.

