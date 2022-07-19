Police investigate fatal shooting of ‘Law & Order’ crew member in Brooklyn

A crew member on the TV series “Law & Order: Organized Crime” was shot to death in Brooklyn, N.Y., early Tuesday, NBC said.

“We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result,” NBC and Universal Television, which airs the series “Law & Order,” said in a statement. “We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”



The network declined to respond to questions about the victim or the incident.

Police responded to a call of a shooting about 5:15 a.m. in front of 229 N. Henry St. in Brooklyn and found a 31-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and neck.

The victim, Johnny Pizarro of Queens, N.Y., was unconscious and unresponsive, according to the New York Police Department.

He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, the NYPD said in a statement.

The circumstances around the shooting are unclear. The show “Law & Order: Organized Crime” had been scheduled to film in the area at 6 a.m., the New York Post reported, citing a notice at the scene.

One co-worker said the man was involved in putting up fliers, cones and parking trucks for the production, according to the Post.

Fabien Levy, press secretary for New York’s mayor, said in a statement: “We offer our deepest condolences to the victim’s family, friends and co-workers during this difficult time, and will work diligently to bring the suspect to justice and stem the tide of gun violence we are seeing.”